Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.38

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.38 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.79). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76), with a volume of 210,841 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £225.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

