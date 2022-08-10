BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $38.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,841,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

