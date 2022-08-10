Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

