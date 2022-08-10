Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.