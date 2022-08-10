Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 32,281 shares of company stock valued at $48,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

