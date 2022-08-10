BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $20.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Down 3.6 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 56.69% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 610,315 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.