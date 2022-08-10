Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.77

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.77 and traded as high as $131.86. Biglari shares last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 2,946 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

About Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biglari by 33.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $254,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.