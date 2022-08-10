Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.77

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.77 and traded as high as $131.86. Biglari shares last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 2,946 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Biglari Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.