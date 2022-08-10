Biofrontera (BFRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

BFRI stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

