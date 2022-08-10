BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

