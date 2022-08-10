Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDIMF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

