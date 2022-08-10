Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Insider Activity at Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Insiders purchased 41,200 shares of company stock worth $176,404 in the last quarter.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.