Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLKLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

BLKLF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

