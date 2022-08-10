BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

