Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Cowen lowered their price target on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.34.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. Block has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $283.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,916 shares of company stock worth $22,972,993 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 373,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 78.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

