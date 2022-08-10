Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $283.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $33,140,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,916 shares of company stock valued at $22,972,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Block by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Block by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 373,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Block by 78.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

