Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

BE stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

