Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $12,273,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $11,349,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.