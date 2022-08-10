BMO Capital Markets Lowers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $21.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

