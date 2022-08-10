BMO Capital Markets Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.00.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.96 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$857.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

