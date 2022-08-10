Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a not updated rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.33.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.9 %
TSE:BBD.B opened at C$29.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.00.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
