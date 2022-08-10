Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bombardier

Bombardier Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.