boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

boohoo group stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

