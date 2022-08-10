Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.55 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 203,400 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

