Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BYD opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

