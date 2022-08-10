Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Price Performance

BAK opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Braskem has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

