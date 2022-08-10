Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $45.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.