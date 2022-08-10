Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $45.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.