Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.53.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Price Performance

About Brinker International

Shares of EAT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

