Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $833.57

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 833.57 ($10.07) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($10.45). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 844.50 ($10.20), with a volume of 343,862 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.90) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,919.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 833.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

