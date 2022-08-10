Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.