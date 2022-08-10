Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $8.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Shares of NXST opened at $196.25 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $197.22. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

