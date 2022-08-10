Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

