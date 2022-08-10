Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.
BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
NYSE:BEP opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.
