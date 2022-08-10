Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

