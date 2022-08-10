Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

