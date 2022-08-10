Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,869.43

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,869.43 ($34.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,100 ($37.46). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,096 ($37.41), with a volume of 351,274 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

