Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $39,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 21.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cactus by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

Cactus Stock Performance

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $746,489.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHD opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

