Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.77

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $42.63. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 107,909 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.