Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,006.43

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.43 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 901 ($10.89). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 925 ($11.18), with a volume of 4,467 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.71 million and a P/E ratio of 728.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 953.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.43.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

