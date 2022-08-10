California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after purchasing an additional 991,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,342,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,360 shares of company stock valued at $338,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

