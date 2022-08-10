California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $177,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 45.4% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 14.2 %

TWST opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $238,452.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.