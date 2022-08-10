California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,689 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.41. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $40.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

