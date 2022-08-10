California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

CMC opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

