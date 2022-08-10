California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 47,810 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Down 1.8 %
SUM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
