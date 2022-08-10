California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 47,810 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

SUM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials Profile

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

