California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 71,801 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

