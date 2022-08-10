California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

