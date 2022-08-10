California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HUYA were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 329,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 221,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HUYA by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 156,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

HUYA Trading Down 0.3 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $749.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.