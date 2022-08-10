California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Canaan were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Canaan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 932,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Canaan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 301,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

