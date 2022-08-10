California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

