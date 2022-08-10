California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

