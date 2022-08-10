California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tuya were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,115,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

